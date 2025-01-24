EC is “shaping” options for a pan-EU EV subsidy scheme 

While no concrete plans have been articulated yet, pan-EU subsidies could help reverse the trend of declining EV sales. By Stewart Burnett

The European Commission (EC) is currently considering pan-EU subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs). At the 2025 World Economic Forum in Davos, Teresa Ribera, Executive Vice President of the EC, told the Financial Times on 23 January that officials were “shaping” options for a possible incentive programme.  

