EBIT falls 41% at Mercedes-Benz car division

Revenue dropped by 4.4% reflecting a 7.5% fall in the car division, partly offset by a 6% rise in vans and a 3.3% rise in the Mobility division. By Jonathan Storey

Mercedes began the year by cautioning that its Q1 sales would be lower and so it proved, with a 5.6% drop to 568,400 units, reflecting an 8% fall in car sales to 463,000 units, partly offset by a 6.6% rise in van sales to 105,400.

