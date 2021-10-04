Does Lyft set the mould for future-proofing mobility operators?

Lyft is positioning itself as the mobility app of the future, spanning numerous forms of transportation and with a sharp focus on electrification and autonoomous driving. In its home market of the US it runs the second largest ride-share scheme, following only Uber. Its goal is “to improve people’s lives with the world’s best transportation.” As Jody Kelman, Head of Lyft Autonomous, explains, that means disrupting the global transport ecosystem.