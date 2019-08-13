Digital services no longer a choice, but a no brainer, says MAN

Efficiency has always been a core tenet of commercial vehicles. It is common sense that any vehicle intended to carry out a commercial function should be designed to do so as quickly as possible at the lowest realistic cost. In the past, this process was largely tweaked manually using pen and paper. However, the advent of vehicle connectivity is opening up previously untapped potential….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference