Digital services no longer a choice, but a no brainer, says MAN

For any player looking to survive in the coming years, connecting commercial vehicles is a must. By Jack Hunsley

   August 13, 2019

Efficiency has always been a core tenet of commercial vehicles. It is common sense that any vehicle intended to carry out a commercial function should be designed to do so as quickly as possible at the lowest realistic cost. In the past, this process was largely tweaked manually using pen and paper. However, the advent of vehicle connectivity is opening up previously untapped potential….

Close
Close