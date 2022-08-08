Digital reality solutions ease the transition to e-mobility

Headwinds in business are nothing new: every sector faces them. But for the automotive industry, the scale of the challenge has arguably never been greater. The pressure is on to clean up, smarten up and speed up both operations and product.

Swedish technology company Hexagon specialises in what it calls digital reality software. It has found application in numerous verticals, but automotive—and particularly the move to electric vehicles (EVs)—is emerging as a sweet spot.

Hexagon claims that it touches 95% of the cars produced globally every year. That means that 95% of the new cars rolling out from factory lines feature at least one part that is designed or produced by a Hexagon solution. “That makes us responsible in a way for the success of the industry transition to new trends like electric propulsion and flexible manufacturing,” explains Ignazio Dentizi, Vice President for Automotive and eMobility Industry for Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence.