Data turns big rigs into smart shipping centres

Imagine a future where every truck is fully loaded on every journey, where all drivers are paid in full as soon as the job is done and where regulatory compliance comes without mounds of paperwork. Digitalisation is transforming freight transport and dramatically increasing the efficiency with which goods are moved along the world’s highways. The base line comparisons are pretty low, with today’s industry plagued by inefficiencies. Freight tonnage moved by trucks is only forecast to grow in the coming years, meaning that if nothing is done now, the inefficiencies will be compounded.

Data to the rescue. It comes in all forms and can be applied across all aspects of the transport ecosystem. And it all hinges on technology adoption….