DAF sees connected services as a win-win for buyers and providers

DAF's Jorg Wijnands speaks to Megan Lampinen about the many benefits for truck makers that can provide their own connected services

   May 16, 2019

Providing reliable trucks with low operational costs is not enough in today’s market. Truck manufacturers are also looking to support their end users on the road through a variety of services, from roadside assistance to fleet management. Digital services like these represent a potentially lucrative revenue stream that could soon become an essential brand differentiator and additional customer touch point in today’s increasingly competitive truck segment….

