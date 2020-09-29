Cyber security experts urge proactive and united AV measures

It’s time for the automotive industry to fully recognise the cyber threats presented by the autonomous vehicle. By Jack Hunsley

   September 29, 2020

The development of connected, autonomous, shared and electric (CASE) vehicles has forced automotive players to broaden their expertise. However, while there was no pre-existing electric vehicle or autonomous vehicle (AV) expertise at the start of the CASE-era, required cyber security competency has always been easily accessible. Despite this, many experts are deeply worried over automotive’s cyber security competency….

Close
Close