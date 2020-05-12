COVID-19 is pushing asset-heavy rental fleets to diversify

For fleet operators, it is no longer enough to be a master of just one trade—the impact of COVID-19 has shown that players need to think much bigger. By Jack Hunsley

   May 12th, 2020

Many of today’s automotive players are being asked to put their eggs in several baskets. From automakers juggling connectivity, autonomy and electrification, to Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) players investing in both automobiles and micromobility, there’s little room left in today’s industry for siloed operators. The same is true in the rental game.

