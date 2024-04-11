Could HW/SW integration fully unlock Level 4 AVs?

By integrating hardware and software from the ground up, AV developers may be able to resolve safety, cost, and time to market issues. By Will Girling

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are struggling to regain their former momentum after a string of controversies in late 2023 and early 2024 eroded trust in the technology among investors, regulators, and the public. Although OEMs continue to expand on their SAE Level 2 and 3 offerings, the absence of Level 4 exhibits at events like CES 2024 underscores the industry’s apparent re-evaluation of where value truly lies.

The challenge facing AV service developers is the reconciliation of safety, cost, and time to market. In order to resolve this trilemma, they must first determine what application presents a profitable and deliverable use case for Level 4 right now. At the same time, the technology must not only perform well but also offer a clear route for scaling and incorporating other use cases in the future.

Robotics company Nuro and semiconductor and software design firm Arm believe they have arrived at such a solution. Using the latter’s Automotive Enhanced (AE) technology, Nuro announced in February 2024 that it is developing a new generation of its full stack Nuro Driver autonomous driving (AD) system. The partners aim to show that Level 4 in the correct context still has the potential to imminently disrupt mobility.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here