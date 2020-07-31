Could fuel agnostic skateboard platforms be the future of trucking post-2030?

Though the commercial vehicle sector is expected to stick with fossil fuels to some degree for many years yet, it is still a sector undergoing significant change. Take the US market as an example, and in particular California’s bullish outlook. With regulators looking to drop engine-out NOx limits to just 0.02g/bhp-hr by 2027—compared to the 0.5g/bhp-hr limit imposed by the region’s 2010 initiative—players will be expected to clean up fleets rapidly. Although plenty of companies are working on suitable green technology, the transition will not be easy on all fronts….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference