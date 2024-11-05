Could a hybrid model help Nio build global market share?  

Speculation on Nio’s international strategy continues. On 4 November 2024, Reuters reported that the Chinese pure electric vehicle (EV) brand will be adding a plug-in hybrid EV model (PHEV) to its product range for the first time. This model, the reporting claims, will not be made available in Nio’s domestic market of China, but instead targeted towards overseas consumers in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The rumoured hybrid will be part of Nio’s Firefly sub-brand. Production is slated to begin in 2026, with deliveries following in 2027.