Cost and compatibility challenge ultra-fast network rollout

The aim of ultra-fast EV charging is both to facilitate long distance travel without losing unnecessary time on charging stops and to make EVs an option for people that cannot charge at home or work. That’s according to Andreas Mueller, Senior Vice Presidenbt for Business Line Public Charging at ABB E-mobility. “The faster we can charge an EV, the better it will be for these users,” he emphasises. Increased public availability of ultra-fast charging stations will likely result in greater EV adoption, but there are numerous challenges that infrastructure players face as they aim to roll out a network of stations.