Competition, cost drive Nissan-Honda-Mitsubishi coalition

The rise of the software-defined vehicle (SDV) is dramatically rewriting the playbook for automakers, in many cases driving former rivals to become collaborators. The latest proof of this trend, if one was needed, came from Honda and Nissan on 1 August 2024, when it was confirmed they are moving ahead with joint research into platforms for next-generation software-defined vehicles (SDVs). This agreement follows on from a more general memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed the previous March around vehicle intelligence and electrification.

“At the time [of the March announcement] I thought it was too premature for us to shake hands,” Honda President Toshihiro Mibe told media following the announcement. “Based on the discussions so far, progress has been made that allows us to firmly shake hands today. The feasibility study confirmed that no company can survive unless it adapts to the dynamically changing conditions in the automotive industry driven by vehicle intelligence and electrification.”