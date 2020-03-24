COMMENT: With cheap oil prices, will the drive to electric vehicles run out of gas?

Falling oil prices and factory closures caused by the coronavirus pandemic will require a new focus on electric vehicles, writes Alyssa Altman

   March 24, 2020

The recent oil crash caused by Russia and Saudi Arabia falling out over pricing, now intensified by the economic consequences of COVID-19, may have significant consequences for a global embrace of cleaner energy. With ambitious targets from countries including the UK and the EU to cut net emissions to zero in the coming decades, a significant shift in attitudes towards energy consumption is required….

Close
Close