COMMENT: Uber sets out on the long road to profitability

It’s time for Uber to cut excessive spending, pursue profitability, and focus investments on future mobility innovation, writes Alyssa Altman

   February 12, 2020

In early February 2020, Uber announced big plans. After spending years haemorrhaging money, Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi announced that the ride-hailing company would finally become profitable by the end of 2020. The announcement was a revision of Khosrowshahi’s claim last year that Uber would become profitable by 2021, and a clear sign that the company has overcome a rocky 2019….

