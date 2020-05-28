COMMENT: How long can automaker CEOs shield from coronavirus?

The appointment of Tobias Moers as the new Chief Executive of Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) saw Andy Palmer become the first automaker CEO to be toppled during the coronavirus pandemic. To be clear, unseating the Aston CEO of six years had nothing to do with COVID-19—due to the company’s underlying health conditions, plans to install new leadership began much earlier. The question is, how long before COVID-19 directly claims its first automaker CEO?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference