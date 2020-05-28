COMMENT: How long can automaker CEOs shield from coronavirus?

The appointment of Tobias Moers as the new Chief Executive of Aston Martin Lagonda (AML) saw Andy Palmer become the first automaker CEO to be toppled during the coronavirus pandemic. To be clear, unseating the Aston CEO of six years had nothing to do with COVID-19—due to the company’s underlying health conditions, plans to install new leadership began much earlier. The question is, how long before COVID-19 directly claims its first automaker CEO?…