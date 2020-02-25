COMMENT: From apps to materials, disruptive forces are revolutionising the auto industry

Marginal tooling and manufacturing gains are as important to the future of mobility as e-hailing apps and driverless cars, writes Hubert Koegel

   February 25, 2020

The global automotive industry is in the midst of a revolution, with changing consumer preferences around car ownership, attitudes towards climate change, tightening regulations and technological advancements combining to bring about significant disruption….

Close
Close