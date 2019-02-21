COMMENT: Ford’s truck market withdrawal dampens Brazil centenary

Despite Brazil’s booming truck market, Ford has decided to close its vast São Bernardo do Campo factory and end truck sales in South America. By Ronaldo Lima

   February 21, 2019

2019 sees Ford celebrating its 100th anniversary in Brazil. The centenary will be marked, however, by the announcement that it will close the São Bernardo do Campo plant, which lies on the outskirts of the city of São Paulo….

