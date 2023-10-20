China’s heavy-duty FCEV leadership is a “long-term” play

China may want to replicate its success with battery electric, but establishing dominance in heavy-duty FCEVs will not happen overnight. By Stewart Burnett

China is the largest market in the world for heavy duty trucks, peaking in 2020 with 1.6 million annual sales according to IHS Markit data. Since then, sales volumes have declined considerably due to COVID restrictions, with 2022 recording around 700,000 sales. In a March 2023 report (“China’s heavy-duty truck industry: The road ahead”), McKinsey & Co predicts a strong recovery in the coming decade due to the size and resilience of the national economy.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here