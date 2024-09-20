China to the rescue with Faraday’s new FX brand

Struggling electric vehicle (EV) maker Faraday Future is counting on a new mass market brand to revive its fortunes and see it through the current market slowdown. The California-based company has been targeting the premium EV segment with its FF brand. However, a succession of setbacks—including launch delays, investor disputes, financial crises, and the personal bankruptcy of its Chinese founder Jia Yueting—have plagued it. Earlier in 2024, the company warned of potential bankruptcy and was delisted from the Nasdaq.

Could the answer lie in an affordable line-up of range-extended EVs and a Chinese supply chain? The company appears to think so, and plans were outlined at an event on the evening of 19 September.