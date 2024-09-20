China to the rescue with Faraday’s new FX brand

Faraday’s management offers a deep dive on the game-changing China-US Automotive Bridge Strategy. By Megan Lampinen

Struggling electric vehicle (EV) maker Faraday Future is counting on a new mass market brand to revive its fortunes and see it through the current market slowdown. The California-based company has been targeting the premium EV segment with its FF brand. However, a succession of setbacks—including launch delays, investor disputes, financial crises, and the personal bankruptcy of its Chinese founder Jia Yueting—have plagued it. Earlier in 2024, the company warned of potential bankruptcy and was delisted from the Nasdaq.

Could the answer lie in an affordable line-up of range-extended EVs and a Chinese supply chain? The company appears to think so, and plans were outlined at an event on the evening of 19 September.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here