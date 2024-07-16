China escalates US EV trade war dispute to the WTO

A new front has opened up in the ongoing trade war between the US and China: the World Trade Organisation (WTO). On 15 July 2024, China’s commerce ministry announced it had requested the WTO set up a “panel of experts” to investigate and help settle a dispute around the electric vehicle (EV) subsidies contained in the US’ 2022 Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). The matter was initially brought before the WTO in March, but China has now advanced its case following failed negotiations between the two countries.