Chery execs meet Erdogan for Turkish plant talks

Top officials from Chery recently met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul to finalise details for the former’s proposed production facility. The automaker has long been considering establishing manufacturing operations in Turkey as part of an overseas push.

As competition in China increases and margins thin, many domestic automakers have begun looking to expand their market presence abroad. With a solid lead in both electric vehicle (EV) and digital technology, several have made notable inroads. “An ultra-competitive domestic market has been forcing Chinese EV brands to find growth outside of China,” notes Tu Le, Founder at Sino Auto Insights. “From a product standpoint, the most competitive, feature-rich vehicles in the world that also happen to be the most affordable.”