VW Q1 2025 profit hit by non-recurring expense

VW Group reported its fifth successive year-on-year decline in operating margin for Q1 2025 as reported profit fell by 37% to €2.87bn, dropping the margin by 2.3 points to 3.7%. At a group level the €1.7bn profit decline included a net €1.1bn in non-recurring expenses, including €0.6bn in provisions in connection with CO2 regulation in Europe and €0.4bn for restructuring expenses, mainly in connection with the Cariad software division and the Progressive brand group.
