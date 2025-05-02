Innovative vehicle solutions for multiple use: Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks at Demopark 2025 with Unimog, Arocs and eActros

Over 20 Unimogs with attachments on the open-air site, including the new Unimog U 219 with particularly low loading height

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is presenting more than 20 Unimog implement carriers, a Mercedes-Benz eActros 400 and a Mercedes-Benz Arocs for municipal applications at this year’s Demopark near Eisenach. The focus is on vehicle solutions for year-round use – from green maintenance and winter services to road construction, transportation and irrigation. Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks can be found at stand B 243.

Full variety: over 20 Unimogs with attachments

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks will be showcasing a wide range of vehicle solutions based on the Unimog at its trade fair appearance: the more than 20 highly specialized Unimog implement carriers will be on display, for example, with mowers, watering technology, chippers, gully cleaners, sweepers and comprehensive winter service equipment with snow ploughs, spreaders or snow blowers from various body manufacturers. A Unimog U 5023 with loading crane and self-recovery winch will be presented from the off-road series. Visitors can experience the vehicles, and their functions live during the presentation in the outdoor area.

“Low loader” – Unimog with reduced loading height

At Demopark, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is presenting a Unimog U 219 with a particularly low loading height of less than 1.2 meters. The loading height at the rear is therefore around 20 centimeters lower than the previous loading height of the standard Unimog. This is made possible by lowering the chassis at the factory in combination with the corresponding wheel/tyre combination. A smaller platform intermediate frame is also fitted. This concept makes loading and unloading easier and is particularly suitable for use in building yards and municipal services. The new Unimog U 219 with platform and intermediate platform frame from Eggers Fahrzeugbau GmbH can be seen at Demopark.

Uni-Touch and GSR – new technologies in use

The new Uni-Touch operating system enables more intuitive and convenient handling of attachments. The center console has been extensively redesigned, has a slimmer design and can be moved both lengthways and crossways. The number of controls has been reduced to save space thanks to the individual assignability of various functions and the ability to save recurring sequences. A touchscreen allows users to make the appropriate settings for the job at hand. The screen can be rotated and tilted.

The optional multifunction joystick also has freely assignable controls and can be plugged into either the preparation on the driver’s seat or the passenger seat. Thanks to the fixed connection to the suspension seat, the joystick moves automatically when the seat suspension moves up and down, allowing the driver to work ergonomically.

Other elements of the new operating system are the start/stop button, which replaces the classic ignition key of the implement carrier, and the new door control panels on the driver’s, passenger’s and optional mower door.

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks is implementing the EU legislation on vehicle safety (EU Regulation 2019/2144 General Safety Regulation II, GSR for short) with new safety functions. As part of the new GSR, Sideguard Assist, Frontguard Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, a reversing camera and a tire pressure loss warning system are now fitted as standard. These vehicle functions support the driver both passively and actively, helping to reduce the number of fatalities and serious injuries on Europe’s roads to zero by 2050 as part of Vision Zero.

Winter service partners: Arocs and eActros

Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks now also has the eActros in its portfolio for winter service operations on the highway. The all-electric eActros 400 on display has already proven itself in winter service operations at Autobahn GmbH in Münchberg during a five-month trial run. During this period, the vehicle has covered over 8,000 kilometers in winter freeway maintenance service clearing and gritting. The eActros 400 is equipped with a 6 cubic meter spreader for salt and up to 2,640 liters of brine as well as a snow plough from Bucher Municipal, which, with a plough width of over 4.5 meters, is predestined for large-scale clearing on freeways.

For the summer service, the equipment variant as a roller, for example for skip containers, offers even more possible applications. For example, it is conceivable to use the electric truck to transport green cuttings, mulch or soil or to irrigate green areas.

A high-performance Arocs 2948 with winter maintenance equipment will also be coming to Demopark. The Arocs, which until now has mainly been used in the construction industry, will be presented at Demopark with the 6×4/4 wheel formula. The vehicle has permanent front-wheel drive and a steered trailing axle.

Full focus on the municipal segment

Daimler Truck is underlining the importance of the municipal, waste disposal and firefighting/disaster control segments and, in this context, is undertaking further organizational development in order to be able to serve customers from these sectors even better. The Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks business unit assumes overall responsibility for the complete vehicle portfolio of trucks with the three-pointed star for the municipal, waste collection, fire department and disaster control segments. In this context, Mercedes-Benz Special Trucks also supports the sales organization for A-series vehicles – Actros, eActros, Arocs, eArocs and Atego – on a segment-specific basis with the proven organization for its own model series – Unimog, Econic and eEconic – and continues to develop the product portfolio holistically.

SOURCE: Daimler Truck