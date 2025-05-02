Uber and Momenta announce strategic agreement for Robotaxi deployment

Uber Technologies, Inc. and Momenta today announced a strategic agreement to introduce autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, in international markets outside of the US and China

Uber Technologies, Inc. and Momenta today announced a strategic agreement to introduce autonomous vehicles to the Uber platform, in international markets outside of the US and China.

First deployment for the partnership will take place in Europe at the beginning of 2026, with onboard safety operators. By combining Uber’s ridesharing network with Momenta’s autonomous driving technology, the two companies aim to accelerate and deliver safe, scalable, and efficient Robotaxi services.

“Having already established strong partnerships with the most innovative compute platform providers, and globally leading OEMs, expanding our network to Uber as the preeminent mobility platform now completes the key ecosystem needed to scale autonomous driving globally. This cooperation marks an exciting milestone as we bring our Robotaxi technology, efficiently integrated on a mass-production vehicle platform, to new international markets,” said Xudong Cao, CEO, Momenta.

“We are incredibly excited to announce this strategic partnership with Momenta. This collaboration brings together Uber’s global ridesharing expertise and Momenta’s AI-first autonomous driving technology, paving the way for a future where more riders around the world experience the benefits of reliable and affordable autonomous mobility,” said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO, Uber.

SOURCE: Uber