Kia announces April 2025 global sales results

Kia Corporation today announced total global sales of 274,437 units in April 2025, a 5.0 percent increase year over year as new models drove the company’s sales momentum.

The addition of new models – such as the EV3 full-electric SUV, named World Car of the Year at the 2025 World Car Awards – the EV4 full-electric sedan, and the Tasman pick-up truck, helped boost sales. The introduction of these models supported sales of the company’s best-selling SUVs, including the Sportage and Seltos.

In April, Kia SUVs led the company’s sales, with the Sportage selling 47,737 units globally. The Seltos SUV backed up this strong market performance with sales of 25,543 units, followed by the Sorento SUV, which sold 23,855 units.

Sales outside of Korea

Sales outside of Korea, excluding special purpose vehicles, were up 4.6 percent compared with the same period in 2024, to 223,113 units.

In markets outside of Korea, the Sportage SUV led the brand’s momentum, recording 41,034 sales, followed by the Seltos SUV with 20,442 units. Combined sales of the K3, known as Forte in some markets, and K4 sedan totalled 16,666 units.

Korea sales

In April, Kia sold 51,005 units in the Korean market, a 7.4 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

The Sorento SUV led the company’s passenger vehicle sales in its home market, with 8,796 units sold in April. The Carnival MPV followed, with sales of 7,592, while the Sportage SUV recorded sales of 6,703 units. EV3 also led Kia’s battery-electric model sales last month.

Kia aims to sustain its sales momentum throughout 2025, aided by newly launched models including the EV4 and Tasman. The company will drive growth and reinforce its global electrification leadership through its customer-focused strategies and strategic investments.

Kia global sales – April 2025

April 2025 April 2024 YoY change March 2025 MoM change 2025 YTD

(Apr) 2024 YTD

(Apr) YTD change Korea sales 51,005 47,505 7.4% 50,006 2.0% 185,417 185,127 0.2% Overseas sales 223,113 213,327 4.6% 228,079 -2.2% 860,519 835,470 3.0% Special Purpose Vehicle sales 319 451 -29.3% 270 18.1% 1,149 1,200 -4.3% Total sales 274,437 261,283 5.0% 278,355 -1.4% 1,047,085 1,021,797 2.5%

* Sales results are based on wholesale unless otherwise specified

* Monthly sales figures provided in this release are unaudited and on a preliminary basis that may be subject to future update

* With the change in business results categorization in 2023, special purpose vehicle sales are recorded separately

* Special purpose vehicles include various specialized vehicles. Their sales figures account for sales in Korea and overseas markets

SOURCE: Kia