Škoda Auto posts strong sales and financial results in Q1 2025

Continued growth: Building on last year’s momentum, Škoda delivered 238,600 vehicles to customers worldwide in the first quarter of 2025 (+8.2% year-on-year), and confirmed its strong position as the fourth best-selling brand in Europe

Škoda Auto built on last year’s momentum to achieve a robust Q1: With 238,600 vehicles delivered to customers worldwide, the Czech car manufacturer recorded an increase of 8.2% year-on-year in the first three months of 2025. Electric models with a plug, including all-electric vehicles (BEV) and plug-in hybrids (PHEV), combined accounted for a record share of 15% of total deliveries with 36,900 vehicles. The solid sales and financial results once again demonstrated Škoda Auto’s financial stability and resilience despite current dynamic market conditions. Škoda Auto generated revenue of €7.259 billion (+10.4%), operating profit rose to €546 million (+2.1%), the return on sales stood at 7.5% (8.1% in Q1 2024), and net cash flow climbed to €527 million, up 15.3% year-on-year. This performance was driven by strong cost discipline and the broad, modern model line-up. The company also continues to benefit from synergies within the Volkswagen Group and the Brand Group Core. In India, Škoda Auto recorded a sharp rise in deliveries following the launch of the new Kylaq SUV, reaching 15,000 units (+89.3% year-on-year).

“Škoda Auto extended the momentum of our best-ever financial year in 2024 into the first quarter, achieving further profitable growth including double-digit gains in revenue and net cash flow. Global deliveries were up 8.2% from a year earlier, outperforming the industry average despite market volatility in Europe and internationally. We are able to efficiently sustain profitability even under the cloud of potential European CO₂ levies. This success validates our customer-first approach in this era of transition to increased electrification. The new, fully electric Elroq compact SUV led our expanding e-mobility drive with stronger-than-expected orders of more than 45,000 through the end of March. Its SUV cousin, the new Enyaq, was again one of the most popular BEVs in Europe with deliveries up by nearly 45% from a year earlier. I am grateful to our customers for their positive response to our products and to all Škodians for developing, building and selling our most diverse and modern lineup ever. We also took important steps in further expanding our international footprint outside Europe, launching the all-new compact SUV Kylaq in India and opening a production plant in Vietnam. Overall, our performance so far this year shows that we remain positioned to be among the most successful and profitable volume car brands.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto “Our financial results for the first quarter reflect a very solid start to the year. While these figures include costs related to CO₂ regulation in Europe, they demonstrate our commitment to rigorous cost optimisation. In addition, we are benefiting from our well-balanced model portfolio, AI projects, and existing synergies within the Brand Group Core. Overall, we remain fully dedicated to driving transformation across the automotive industry – here in our Czech home market, across Europe, and beyond. We are working diligently to secure a sound basis for future investments to further strengthen our company.” Holger Peters, Škoda Auto Board Member for Finance, IT, and Legal Affairs “Škoda’s performance in the first quarter of 2025 brought an impressive 5.2% year-on-year increase in Europe – once again outperforming the overall market. A number of countries contributed to this success – such as the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Germany or the Czech Republic. But also markets further afield, like Türkiye and Israel contributed to our overall strong overall sales performance. In India we even managed to increase our deliveries to customers by almost 90% compared to 2024 thanks to our new model Kylaq. In Europe we confirmed our strong position as the fourth best-selling brand while we more than doubled our deliveries of electric vehicles: We reached 36,900 units including both battery-electric and plug-in hybrid models. This impressively shows: Our model strategy is proving effective on the international markets. We are continuing to sharpen our customer focus – not just through our product line-up, but also in our sales and service experience, where our Human Touch concept, centred on a personal, people-first approach, is playing an increasingly important role.” Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing

Outstanding delivery results in Europe

Škoda Auto started 2025 in full force, delivering 238,600 vehicles to customers worldwide between January and March – an increase of 8.2% compared with the same period last year. Among the best-performing markets were Germany (46,500 vehicles; +6.7%), the United Kingdom (22,600; +23.0%), the Czech Republic (22,000; +8.6%), India (15,000; +89.3%) and Israel (8,200; +35.8%). France and Sweden also contributed to the increase in deliveries with very strong performances in the first quarter.

In Western Europe, deliveries rose by 6.7% to 136,300 vehicles. This growth further reinforced the brand’s position as the fourth best-selling car manufacturer on the European market. With delivery growth of 5.2% in Europe, we have managed once again to outperform the overall market, which decreased by 0.3%.

In India, Škoda saw a significant increase in sales following the launch of the new Kylaq SUV. In total, 15,000 vehicles delivered in the Indian market represent almost a doubling of deliveries compared to the previous year.

Elroq drives growth in electric vehicle deliveries

The share of electric vehicles (EVs), encompassing both BEVs and PHEVs, is growing rapidly. Combined, all electrified models with a plug accounted for 15% of deliveries compared to 8% in Q1 2024. This includes the all-electric Elroq and Enyaq as well as the improved plug-in hybrid variants of Kodiaq and Superb. In the first three months of 2025, deliveries of PHEV vehicles to customers have tripled in comparison to the first quarter of 2024, reaching 9,900 units. One of the main drivers is the successful all-new Elroq: Between October last year and the end of March, the compact SUV received more than 45,000 orders. The high demand is expected to rise further with the introduction of the recently unveiled range-topping Elroq RS. The model has been particularly well received in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands and Belgium. Deliveries are already underway. With the arrival of the Elroq, Škoda Auto has doubled its electric vehicle sales ambitions for this year.

New Enyaq: one of Europe’s most in-demand electric vehicles continues its success story

The Enyaq ranked among the top three best-selling electric vehicles in Europe last year and continued its strong performance into the first quarter of 2025. With 20,200 units delivered (+44.7% year-on-year), it remains one of the most sought-after electric models in key markets such as Germany, Czech Republic and Switzerland.

The new Enyaq family, unveiled in January, has further boosted sales momentum with around 25,000 new orders placed by the end of March. The first deliveries to customers are scheduled for the second quarter, starting with Germany, the United Kingdom and Denmark.

Demand for Škoda vehicles with internal combustion engines also remains strong, supported by the most up-to-date and comprehensive model portfolio in the company’s history. The Octavia remains the brand’s best-selling model, with 49,400 units delivered. In addition, the larger Kodiaq SUV also attracted more fleet customers with 32,300 units delivered in total (+32.2%). The Kamiq and the Fabia were also met with high demand.

Advancing the internationalisation strategy: new plant in Vietnam and entering the Omani market

At the end of March 2025, Škoda Auto and its local partner and investor, Thanh Cong Group, opened a new assembly plant in Vietnam for the Slavia and Kushaq models. This significant milestone in the brand’s internationalisation strategy underlines Škoda Auto’s ambition to strengthen its presence beyond its home European market. Škoda is leveraging synergies with nearby India, from where it imports completely knocked-down (CKD) kits for the assembly of the Kushaq SUV.

Moreover, the car manufacturer has entered the Omani market, marking another step forward in its strategic expansion in the Middle East.

Škoda Auto Group1) – Comparison of key figures, January to March 2025

2025 2024 Change2) Deliveries to customers cars 238,600 220,500 +8.2% Production3) cars 283,800 278,500 +1.9% Sales4) cars 276,200 268,400 +2.9% Sales revenue € million 7,259 6,574 +10.4% Operating profit € million 546 535 +32.1% Return on sales % 7.5 8.1 – Investments € million 361 443 -18.4% Net cash flow € million 527 457 +15.3%

1) Škoda Auto Group comprises Škoda Auto a.s., Škoda Auto Slovensko s.r.o., Škoda Auto Deutschland GmbH and Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd.

2) Percentage deviations are calculated from non-rounded figures.

3) Comprises production in the Škoda Auto Group, excluding production at partner assembly plants in China and Slovakia, but including other Group brands such as Seat, VW and Audi; vehicle production excluding part/complete kits.

4) Comprises Škoda Auto Group sales to distribution companies, including other Group brands including Seat, VW, Audi, Porsche and Lamborghini.

Worldwide deliveries in the first quarter of 2025 by selected market region

Sales region 2025 2024 Change Western Europe 136,300 127,700 +6.7% Germany (largest market) 46,500 43,500 +6.8% Central Europe 47,200 46,300 +2.0% Czech Republic 22,000 20,300 +8.6% Eastern Europe 10,800 11,000 −1.2% China 3,000 3,800 −20.0% India 15,000 7,900 +89.3% Total worldwide 238,600 220,500 +8.2%

Škoda vehicle deliveries to customers in the first quarter of 2025

(in units, rounded, listed by model; change in per cent compared to the same period in 2024):

Model 2025 Change Škoda Octavia 49,400 −19.4% Škoda Kodiaq 32,300 +32.2% Škoda Kamiq 30,700 +7.6% Škoda Fabia 29,300 +6.3% Škoda Karoq 24,400 −11.6% Škoda Enyaq 20,200 +44.7% Škoda Superb 17,400 +23.7% Škoda Scala 12,900 −14.4% Škoda Kylaq 7,800 − Škoda Elroq 6,800 − Škoda Kushaq 3,900 −8.3% Škoda Slavia 3,500 −5.0%

SOURCE: Škoda