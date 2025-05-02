Hyundai Motor announces leadership promotions

Hyundai Motor Company today announced two strategic leadership promotions aimed at advancing product alignment globally and manufacturing excellence in North America

Hyundai Motor Company today announced two strategic leadership promotions aimed at advancing product alignment globally and manufacturing excellence in North America. These changes reflect Hyundai’s ongoing commitment to growth, innovation, and operational efficiency. Philippe Guerin-Boutaud has been promoted to Executive Vice President, Global Product Management Division, Hyundai Motor Company. Chris Susock has been named Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hyundai Motor North America. Guerin-Boutaud will report directly to José Muñoz, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, while Susock will report jointly to Muñoz and Randy Parker, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America.

“Philippe and Chris are trusted and accomplished leaders who bring proven expertise, strategic insight, and a deep commitment to excellence,” said José Muñoz. “Philippe’s global perspective and product vision will help us unlock greater value across our portfolio, while Chris’s manufacturing leadership will strengthen operational efficiency and quality in North America. These appointments reinforce our focus on execution, innovation, and sustained growth as we navigate a rapidly evolving industry landscape.”

Executive appointments

Philippe Guerin-Boutaud has been promoted to Executive Vice President of the newly established Global Product Management Division. This division is tasked with driving global sales performance and improving profitability through integrated product leadership. The Global Product Strategy and Planning unit will now report to Guerin-Boutaud, while regional product teams will adopt a dual reporting structure, maintaining ties to both global and local leadership.

Previously, Guerin-Boutaud served as Senior Vice President of the Global Product Directors Office at Hyundai Motor Company. Before joining Hyundai, he was Executive Vice President of Quality and Total Customer Satisfaction at Renault Group. His extensive international career spans vehicle performance, design, vehicle and manufacturing engineering, business unit management, with global experience across Europe, Japan, the Americas and Korea. He holds engineering degrees from École Centrale de Paris and a Master of Science in Mechanical Dynamic Systems Modeling.

Chris Susock has been promoted to Chief Manufacturing Officer, Hyundai Motor North America, a newly created position that consolidates oversight of Hyundai’s U.S. manufacturing operations, including Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama (HMMA) and Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA). Susock will focus on maximizing operational synergy, streamlining processes, and enhancing productivity, quality and safety across both facilities.

Susock previously served as President and CEO of HMMA, where he oversaw all of the manufacturing business operations. He joined Hyundai in 2004 to support the launch of its first U.S. greenfield manufacturing plant. As Director of Quality, Vice President of Vehicle Production, then Chief Operating Officer, he played a pivotal role in shaping HMMA’s Business Manufacturing Operating System. Prior to Hyundai, Susock spent 15 years at Ford Motor Company in various manufacturing leadership positions.

These executive promotions align with Hyundai’s long-term strategic goals and reinforce its commitment to building a more agile, integrated, and forward-looking leadership team.

SOURCE: Hyundai