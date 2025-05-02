WeRide debuts first fare-charging Level-4 robobus service in the heart of Guangzhou

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has launched a paid commercial service with its Level-4 robobus in central Guangzhou

WeRide, a global leader in autonomous driving technology, has launched a paid commercial service with its Level-4 robobus in central Guangzhou. This marks the city’s first fare-charging autonomous bus line in its downtown core — a significant step toward mass commercialization of WeRide’s Level-4 autonomous vehicles.

As one of the world’s largest cities, Guangzhou faces some of the most complex and congested urban traffic conditions. Its dense population and heavy vehicle volume pose challenges for traditional transportation systems. Despite this, WeRide’s robobus navigates the city’s busiest routes with ease, delivering a safe, comfortable, and efficient mini-bus service for passengers.

This driverless robobus route covers 13.6km in a loop, starting and ending at Meidong Road Terminal in Yuexiu District, with a full journey taking about 55 minutes. The route connects key landmarks of Guangzhou such as Dongjun Plaza, Yuexiu Bridge, Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (Municipal Trade Union), and Guangdong Building. Each robobus carries up to six passengers and operates daily from 7pm to 9pm, smoothly handling the night environment. Tickets are priced at 10 RMB, with a 50% discount during the trial period. Passengers can board using the local Yang Cheng Tong transit card or mobile payment methods.

With this launch, WeRide successfully expands the commercialization of its Level-4 autonomous driving technology in one of China’s most demanding urban environments — paving the way for broader deployment in other major cities.

Since 2022, WeRide has been operating robobuses in open-road scenarios, accumulating three years of safe operational experience and tech competence. In December 2023, WeRide obtained China’s first commercial license for robobus operations in Huangpu District, Guangzhou.

Meanwhile, WeRide continues to expand its international presence. In February 2025, the company launched the first fully driverless commercial robobus deployment in Europe, partnering with beti, Renault Group, and Macif in France’s Drôme region. A month later, WeRide and beti acquired France’s Level-4 driverless public road testing and operating permit. Today, WeRide’s robobuses are operating commercially across multiple international markets, including China, France, Switzerland, Singapore, and Japan.

