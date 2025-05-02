Mahindra Auto sells 52330 SUVs, a growth of 28% and total volumes of 84170, a growth of 19% in April 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2025 stood at 84170 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52330 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28% and overall, 54860 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22989.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Building on the strong momentum of last year’s performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28% and total vehicle sales of 84170 units, a 19% growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings.”

Category April
F26 F25 %Change
Utility Vehicles * 52330 41008 28%
Cars + Vans
Passenger Vehicles 52330 41008 28%

 

Category April
F26 F25 %Change
LCV < 2T** 2652 3372 -21%
LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 19141 17638 9%
LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1196 1092 10%
3W** 5470 5504 -1%

 

Category April
F26 F25 %Change
Total Exports** 3381 1857 82%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra

https://www.automotiveworld.com/news-releases/mahindra-auto-sells-52330-suvs-a-growth-of-28-and-total-volumes-of-84170-a-growth-of-19-in-april-2025/

