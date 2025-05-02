Mahindra Auto sells 52330 SUVs, a growth of 28% and total volumes of 84170, a growth of 19% in April 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2025 stood at 84170 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports.
In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52330 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28% and overall, 54860 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22989.
According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Building on the strong momentum of last year’s performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28% and total vehicle sales of 84170 units, a 19% growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings.”
|Category
|April
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Utility Vehicles *
|52330
|41008
|28%
|Cars + Vans
|–
|–
|–
|Passenger Vehicles
|52330
|41008
|28%
|Category
|April
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|LCV < 2T**
|2652
|3372
|-21%
|LCV 2T – 3.5 T***
|19141
|17638
|9%
|LCV > 3.5T + MHCV
|1196
|1092
|10%
|3W**
|5470
|5504
|-1%
|Category
|April
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Total Exports**
|3381
|1857
|82%
* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited
** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited
***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0
