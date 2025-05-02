Mahindra Auto sells 52330 SUVs, a growth of 28% and total volumes of 84170, a growth of 19% in April 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2025 stood at 84170 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today announced that its overall auto sales for the month of April 2025 stood at 84170 vehicles, a growth of 19%, including exports.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 52330 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 28% and overall, 54860 vehicles, including exports. The domestic sales for Commercial Vehicles stood at 22989.

According to Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd., “Building on the strong momentum of last year’s performance, we began the year on a strong note in April by achieving SUV sales of 52330 units, a growth of 28% and total vehicle sales of 84170 units, a 19% growth over the same month last year. These numbers indicate the strength of our portfolio and customer offerings.”

Category April F26 F25 %Change Utility Vehicles * 52330 41008 28% Cars + Vans – – – Passenger Vehicles 52330 41008 28%

Category April F26 F25 %Change LCV < 2T** 2652 3372 -21% LCV 2T – 3.5 T*** 19141 17638 9% LCV > 3.5T + MHCV 1196 1092 10% 3W** 5470 5504 -1%

Category April F26 F25 %Change Total Exports** 3381 1857 82%

* Above UV Sales includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited

** Above Sales Includes sales made by subsidiary company Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited

***Above Sales includes Bolero Maxx PUP HD 2.0

SOURCE: Mahindra