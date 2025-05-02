The Rolls-Royce Phantom at 100

Throughout 2025 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is celebrating 100 years of its most famous nameplate – Phantom

Throughout 2025 Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is celebrating 100 years of its most famous nameplate – Phantom. To mark this auspicious milestone, every Rolls-Royce Phantom hand-crafted at the Home of Rolls-Royce this year will be completed with a special centenary chassis plaque. Rolls-Royce will also be honouring the occasion with a number of exciting activations throughout the year, including the announcement of special Bespoke commissions, attendance at key calendar events and exploring some of the fascinating stories that have built the Phantom legend in the worlds of music, film and art.

Please see below for the current key dates in the calendar for Phantom’s centenary year:

JANUARY

14 January: 100 Years of Perfection – commencing Phantom’s centenary year, a history of each of the eight versions of Phantom, and their associated technological advances, across the last century.

– commencing Phantom’s centenary year, a history of each of the eight versions of Phantom, and their associated technological advances, across the last century. 15 January: Phantom Dragon – a one-of-one Phantom Extended created as a celebration of the Year of the Dragon, offering a contemporary rendition of the ancient Chinese legend of two dragons with a pearl.

APRIL

2 April: Phantom Cherry Blossom – one-of-one Phantom Extended commission is inspired by the fleeting beauty of the Sakura blooms and a Japanese client’s formative memories of this stunning natural spectacle.

MAY

2 May: Phantom: A Century of Power & Influence – released on the 100th anniversary of Phantom’s first unveiling in 1925, this story takes a deep dive into Phantom’s enduring influence on culture across the world.

Phantom: A Century of Power & Influence – released on the 100th anniversary of Phantom’s first unveiling in 1925, this story takes a deep dive into Phantom’s enduring influence on culture across the world. 24 May: Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este – Rolls-Royce will display some special Phantoms marking the anniversary occasion.

JUNE

Phantom & Music – an exploration into Phantom’s unique relationship with famous musicians.

Phantom & Art – delving into Phantom’s influence on the world of art and, indeed, the influence of the world of art on Phantom.

JULY

10-13 July: Goodwood Festival of Speed.

AUGUST

Phantom & Bespoke – Phantom is the ultimate canvas for expression, as it has been for the last 100 years. This story explores some of Phantom’s most extraordinary commissions.

SEPTEMBER

12-14 September: Goodwood Revival.

Further noteworthy announcements will be added to the calendar as the year progresses.

SOURCE: BMW Group