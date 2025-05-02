Rise in forecast losses accelerate Nissan’s transformation

Last year Nissan’s financial travails were such that a takeover in all but name by Honda was touted as the only real solution to its many problems. That idea foundered on its directors’ unwillingness to be a minority partner in the new company. A new Chief Executive—and a non-Japanese to boot—was appointed. Change is in the air, as is news of likely worse financial results than had been expected a few months back. Senor Espinosa has a lot on his plate.