Chery doubles down on overseas push with Omoda and Jaecoo

Chinese automotive brands are making notable headway overseas in the wake of stiff competition and price wars at home. China’s largest vehicle exporter, Chery, is hoping to further bolster its foothold outside of China with the Omoda and Jaecoo (O&J) brands. Launched in 2022 and 2023 respectively, both are managed as a dual brand within the Chery group. Specifically targeting young and ‘young at heart’ buyers in the crossover and SUV segments, the aim is to sell 1.4 million O&J vehicles by 2030.
