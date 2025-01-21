Chery: can we call it a global player yet?

Ian Henry argues that Chery is now an international player and will continue to erode the once established positions of legacy players

Chery is one the largest Chinese vehicle manufacturers and is now firmly established as a major volume player. It is also no longer solely dependent on China. It is expanding its manufacturing network into south-east Asia, Russia, and Europe. Its global sales rose 38% to about 2.6 million units in 2024, with the company aiming for 3 million in 2025. Last year it exported 1.14 million vehicles (close to 44% of its production), making it the biggest vehicle exporter from China. Also, in 2024 its revenue was up 45% to US$65.5bn, more than the percentage rise in volume, implying rising revenue per vehicle. Despite these impressive figures, it remains behind Geely which sold more than 3 million vehicles in 2024 (and is aiming for 5 million by 2027) and BYD which shipped just under 4.3 million units in 2024. Even so, Chery is poised to be in the global top ten vehicle companies sooner rather than later.

