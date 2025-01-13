CES spotlights progress on software-shaped mobility

Artificial intelligence (AI) will reshape the way humans access and interact with mobility, and CES 2025 was all about the roadmap to this new paradigm. The yearly event, a barometer of technology trends, is sponsored by the Consumer Technology Association. The theme of this year’s show is ‘Dive in to the future’, and for automotive players, it’s a future in which software plays a starring role. Over the course of the media days, software-defined vehicles (SDVs) dominated the panel discussions, private interviews, show floor displays and on-road demos.