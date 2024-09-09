Cerence takes AI-voice assistant to trucks and 2-wheelers

Conversational AI could revolutionise mobility, but so far the focus has been primarily on passenger cars. By Megan Lampinen

In the wake of the digital revolution, automakers are increasingly looking to differentiate themselves by an innovative, intuitive human-machine interface (HMI). Advances in artificial intelligence (AI) and voice technology are reshaping the user experience (UX), driving the growing use of smart digital assistants. The theme dominated CES 2024, with Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Harman among the big names showing off their interpretations of the evolving voice-enabled AI in-vehicle experience.

Almost all of these displays focussed on the passenger car segment, which generally grabs the lion’s share of headline space in terms of HMI advances. But possibly not for long. Cerence, one of the pioneers of automotive AI and voice innovation, sees considerable potential to revolutionise the trucking and two-wheeler segments with a similar approach. “We are hearing from players in these segments that they want to differentiate themselves and showcase technology leadership,” says Christoph Domke, Head of Business Development at Cerence. “Our core focus is still on the car business, but trucking in particular is moving fast.”

