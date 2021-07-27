Car-sharing an ideal opportunity to drive electrification in China

Several new mobility services have found a place in China, with car-sharing no exception. According to Statista’s 2021 Global Consumer Survey, 17% of people surveyed in the world’s largest market booked and used a car-sharing service between February 2020 and March 2021. This was second only to India, where the figure was even higher at 32%. The US, Germany and the UK all lagged, registering figures of just 9%, 8% and 7% respectively. COVID-19 may well have been a factor in these figures, but in China, there are some specific long-term headwinds to consider, as well as some tailwinds.