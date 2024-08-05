Canadian union Unifor demands 100% surtax on Chinese EVs

More voices are weighing in on the debate over Canadian tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles (EVs). On 2 August 2024, the country’s largest private sector labour union, Unifor, called upon the federal government to implement “strict, far-reaching protections” against Chinese imports. This includes a surtax of 100% atop existing tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, as well as 25% on batteries, e-motors, and battery cell materials. It has also demanded that scrutiny be applied to investments in Chinese connected vehicle technologies and that the outcomes of an ongoing US investigation into this subject be closely monitored.