US to issue new rules on Chinese vehicle software in August

The scope of the ongoing trade war between the US and China is broadening to account for national security. By Stewart Burnett

Developments in the ongoing US-China trade war continue apace. While speaking at a trade forum in Colorado on 15 July 2024, Alan Estevez, Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security, stated that the Commerce Department would introduce new restrictions on in-vehicle software beginning in August the same year. According to Estevez, these new rules would concern “key driver components of the vehicle that manage the software and the data around that car.”

