Can machine learning prolong the life of the ICE?

The automotive industry is steadily moving away from internal combustion engines (ICEs) in the wake of more stringent regulations. Some industry watchers regard electric vehicles (EVs) as the next step in vehicle development, despite high costs and infrastructural limitations in developing markets outside Europe and Asia. However, many markets remain deeply dependent on the conventional ICE vehicle. A 2020 study by Boston Consulting Group found that nearly 28% of ICE vehicles could still be on the road as late as 2035, while EVs may only account for 48% of vehicles registered on the road by this time as well.

If ICE vehicles are to remain compliant with ever more restrictive emissions regulations, they will require some enhancements and improvements. Enter Secondmind, a software and virtualisation company based in the UK. The company is employed by many mainstream manufacturers looking to reduce emissions from pre-existing ICEs without significant investment or development costs. Secondmind’s Managing Director, Gary Brotman, argues that software-based approaches are efficiently streamlining the process of vehicle development and could prolong the life of the ICE for some years to come.