California lawmakers divided on autonomous truck rules

California is attempting to prepare for the arrival of autonomous trucks. On 30 August 2024, the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) issued draft regulations (AB 2286) that detail how vehicles of this class should be properly and safely operated on highways. The regulations are intended to help pave the way for autonomous trucks to begin long-haul deliveries.
