Cadillac: Europe’s latest niche player?

Cadillac has its sights set on Europe, but what are the prospects for success? By Ian Henry

Cadillac has long been GM’s premium brand, at least in the US. In Europe, a few muscle cars and large SUVs have been sold under the Cadillac name, mainly through specialist dealers. Moreover, like other US brands (Jeep apart) Cadillac has always been a marginal, somewhat esoteric presence on Europe’s roads. And when GM pulled out of Europe entirely when it sold Opel-Vauxhall to PSA it seemed that GM’s global ambitions had finally come to an end. Now, however, with an all-new electric platform (Ultium) using LG (and potentially Samsung) batteries ready for wide deployment, Cadillac has returned to Europe. It is now being positioned as a luxury brand. Having invested US$35bn in electric and autonomous vehicles, GM needs to maximise sources of potential return on this investment.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here