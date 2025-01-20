BYD confirms Indonesian factory on-track for 2025 completion

The Southeast Asian electric vehicle (EV) market, particularly the top six economies in the region—Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—represent a significant growth opportunity for automakers. These markets alone are forecast to achieve a CAGR of 16-39% between 2021 and 2035, with annual sales reaching US$100bn by the end of that period, according to EY.
While 2024 saw some financial challenges in these countries related to inflation, low economic growth and cost-of-living crises, some OEMs are pressing ahead with their expansion plans. On 20 January 2025, BYD confirmed that its US$1bn Indonesian plant will be completed by the end of 2025.
