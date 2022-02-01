Brazil must ramp-up its decarbonisation policymaking

Though a regular event, the 26th edition of United Nation’s Climate Change Conference (COP26) drew particular media and public attention. Seen as potentially the world’s last chance to enact meaningful change to combat the climate crisis, the conference saw the world’s biggest nations’ climate plans put under the microscope. Brazil was one such candidate.
Unsurprisingly, much of the focus on Brazil in Glasgow was dedicated to its deforestation policies—satellite data taken before the conference suggested that as much as 339 square miles of Amazon rainforest had been cleared in October alone. However, industry observers believe that Brazil must do more to curb its transport emissions moving forward.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us