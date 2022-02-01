Brazil must ramp-up its decarbonisation policymaking

Though a regular event, the 26th edition of United Nation’s Climate Change Conference (COP26) drew particular media and public attention. Seen as potentially the world’s last chance to enact meaningful change to combat the climate crisis, the conference saw the world’s biggest nations’ climate plans put under the microscope. Brazil was one such candidate.

Unsurprisingly, much of the focus on Brazil in Glasgow was dedicated to its deforestation policies⁠—satellite data taken before the conference suggested that as much as 339 square miles of Amazon rainforest had been cleared in October alone. However, industry observers believe that Brazil must do more to curb its transport emissions moving forward.