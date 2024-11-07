BMW Q3: faulty brakes but still a sharp slowdown

Somewhat ironically BMW's problems with braking systems contributed to a sharp slowdown in its performance in Q3 when operating profit dropped by 61%. The results were only a little short of analysts' expectations which had been reset by a profit warning on 10 September and the company maintained its adjusted full-year guidance. Nevertheless the share price still fell by about 6%, not only in response to the results but also to the possible implications of Trump's victory. The share price is down some 41% from its 2024 peak in April.