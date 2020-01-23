Blockchain-based V2X capabilities reliant on industry collaboration

To maximise blockchain’s potential, mobility players must work together to create an even ecosystem of digital partners. By Jack Hunsley

   January 23, 2020

When today’s industry talks of the future of mobility, a huge amount of attention is being dedicated to painting a picture of a more accessible and convenient mobility future. Whether the topic is rising on-demand MaaS (Mobility as a Service) interest versus dwindling private vehicle ownership, or trading a gasoline car that needs filling at the pump for an electric vehicle (EV) that can be charged at home overnight, a core goal of the automotive industry is to create a less frustrating mobility experience for all. It is thus unsurprising to see that payment is also being given this ‘convenience’ treatment.

