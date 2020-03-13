Beyond electric: how Tesla could become the Apple of automated driving

Traditional automakers should thoroughly analyse Tesla’s autonomous drive strategy, write Dr. Matthias Kempf and Robert Ziffling

   March 13, 2020

There are three reasons for the automotive industry to take Tesla very seriously indeed: VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess recently called Tesla a “role model”; Porsche’s first fully electric model, the 2019 Taycan, is regularly benchmarked against Tesla’s Model S, introduced in 2012; and Tesla is currently the world’s second-most valuable automaker….

