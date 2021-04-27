AVs could bring better social equity to cities, but only if handled properly

For all the enthusiasm that surrounds robotaxis and other urban applications for autonomous vehicles (AV), their widespread deployment remains a long-term prospect. It is therefore no surprise that few if any US cities have begun to prepare in earnest for their arrival. What’s more, attempting to get ahead of the curve could be risky business: on the one hand, AV requirements remain an unknown quantity, with self-driving capabilities and application types evolving on a near-daily basis. On the other hand, it is by no means certain that AVs will align with the goals which many major cities share, such as eliminating congestion. In other words, AVs are not guaranteed a welcome.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research