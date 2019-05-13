Autonomous vehicle maps must pair with core competency

Autonomous vehicles (AVs) are unlikely to progress far without clear, defined boundaries enforced via mapping and navigation technology. The ease with which an AV can be taught to understand where it is positioned within the world to within the accuracy of a few centimetres could prove to be the make or break moment for any AV technology company. It, therefore, comes as little surprise to see a company such as Nvidia place such huge importance on the AV map.
…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference